Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.45. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $260.46.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

