Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86.41 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $302.91 or 0.01431232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $86.41 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,733,361 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

