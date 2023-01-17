WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WRIT Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of WRIT remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200. WRIT Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
WRIT Media Group Company Profile
