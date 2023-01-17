xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,850.26

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $36,850.26 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xSUSHI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.00433655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.82 or 0.30439376 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00759647 BTC.

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xSUSHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSUSHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.