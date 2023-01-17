YES WORLD (YES) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.97 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

