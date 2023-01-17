YUSD Stablecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $326,299.65 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.17 million and approximately $326,299.65 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

