Zcash Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.81 or 0.00211178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $724.18 million and $75.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00075250 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00050400 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,161,306 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.