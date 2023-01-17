ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0466 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $432,728.84 and approximately $21.62 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00211425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

