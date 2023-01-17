ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $416,954.05 and $42.21 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00208725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00074725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

