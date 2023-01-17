Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $439.03 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $439.03 million and approximately $87.92 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00433163 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.05 or 0.30410812 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00758296 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,073,769,056 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate in order for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards' collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language-level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs..zilliqaWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.