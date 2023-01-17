Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $439.03 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $439.03 million and approximately $87.92 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00433163 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.05 or 0.30410812 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00758296 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,073,769,056 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
