Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 650.0% in December

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.4 %

ZIONL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $27.21.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.4344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 ( NASDAQ:ZIONL Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

