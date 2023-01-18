102,430 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Steven Madden as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

SHOO opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

