11,308 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,308 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

FCEL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 217,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,879. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

