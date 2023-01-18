3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in December

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGOPF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,596. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

