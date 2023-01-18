3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in December

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of TGOPF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,596. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.
3i Group
