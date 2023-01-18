529 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $581.78. 16,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $243.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.