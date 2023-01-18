8,694 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HSBC by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,468 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.47) to GBX 570 ($6.96) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.30) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 585 ($7.14) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

HSBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.60). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

