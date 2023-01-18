9,205 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Company Profile

HLN opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.