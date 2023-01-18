943 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.50. 8,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,426. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

