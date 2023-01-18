a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Summit Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

