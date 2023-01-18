Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet Purchases 500,000 Shares

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,000.

Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet acquired 200,000 shares of Abcourt Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

Shares of CVE ABI remained flat at C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,145,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,930. The stock has a market cap of C$26.16 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. Abcourt Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

