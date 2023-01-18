Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación makes up 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $158,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.52 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.