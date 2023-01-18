Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 2,742 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. TechTarget accounts for approximately 2.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 681,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

TechTarget Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. 747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

