Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,310 shares during the quarter. Orion Energy Systems makes up about 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.45% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

