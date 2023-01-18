Acuitas Investments LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Richardson Electronics worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 240.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 117.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $339,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,150 over the last three months. 33.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RELL opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

