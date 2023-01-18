Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Silicom makes up approximately 5.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 2.11% of Silicom worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $328.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

