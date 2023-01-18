Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $495,214.24 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 17,291 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $495,214.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,918.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

AEHR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 1,822,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,849. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $800.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

