AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

