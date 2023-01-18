AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.90.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AGCO
AGCO Stock Performance
NYSE:AGCO opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
