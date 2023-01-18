Aion Price Tops $0.0321 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $856,202.60 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00231882 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00100650 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00059375 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00027170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

