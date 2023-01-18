Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AC. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cormark raised their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.31.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.45. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$25.98.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Also, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,302.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $937,909.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

