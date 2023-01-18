Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.6 %

AA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. 8,377,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,895. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alcoa Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on AA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

