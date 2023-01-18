Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Has $108.11 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,997 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in ResMed were worth $108,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.64, for a total value of $1,274,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,006,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at $93,334,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,051 shares of company stock worth $10,835,359. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.65. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.