Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 40,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 2.8% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 2.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $457,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.00. 10,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,812. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $495.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

