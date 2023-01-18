Alliance Global Partners Comments on Organigram Holdings Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.15 million.

Organigram Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organigram presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.06.

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.29 on Monday. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

