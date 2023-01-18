Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.16

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 197500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Amarc Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.86 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

