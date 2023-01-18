Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,365 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after acquiring an additional 312,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 224,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,571,000 after acquiring an additional 641,299 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,547,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 84,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,705 shares in the company, valued at $660,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,386 shares of company stock worth $2,285,585 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

