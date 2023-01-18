Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 49,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,244,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 52.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 2,401,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Amyris by 35.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Amyris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.