Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $148.54

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

