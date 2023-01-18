Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target at $66.67

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

