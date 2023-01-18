Analyzing Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jack Henry & Associates and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus target price of $186.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.94 billion 6.83 $362.92 million $5.02 36.21 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 3.85 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 18.51% 26.99% 15.33% Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Sharing Economy International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

