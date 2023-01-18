Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after purchasing an additional 836,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. 109,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

