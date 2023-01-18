Ankr (ANKR) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $209.92 million and $92.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00230548 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02389694 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $58,092,669.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

