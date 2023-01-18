API3 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $78.11 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00006054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

