Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Tops $539,640.46

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and $539,640.46 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00077845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00056058 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000269 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.