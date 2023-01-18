Ark Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Ark has a market capitalization of $49.94 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004330 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004235 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,487,980 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

