ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Barclays initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ASM International from €325.00 ($353.26) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ASM International from €414.00 ($450.00) to €369.00 ($401.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ASMIY traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.30. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $411.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.65.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.