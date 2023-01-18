Astar Price Hits $0.0442 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Astar has a market cap of $68.72 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

