Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 182.2% in December

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Atento has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atento will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

