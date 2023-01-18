Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.45.

TEAM stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $352.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,381,460.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,381,460.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $37,781,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

