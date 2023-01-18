AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1,305.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,867 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.