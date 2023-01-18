Atwater Malick LLC Sells 514 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwater Malick LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $400.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.63.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

